Michael Adeshina

Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old arrested in Oyo State for his involvement in multiple killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, carried out another killing after he escaped from police custody.

Shodipe confessed the killing while being paraded by the Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday.

He stated that he used a machete to inflict injuries on the victim’s head.





He said, ” I inflicted machete cut on her head.”

Speaking further on Shodipe’s confession, the Oyo state Commissioner of Police Nwachukwu Enwonwu identified the victim as Mrs Funmilayo Oladeji.

The CP said Shodipe who escaped from police custody on August 11 went back to Akinyele and killed Mrs. Funmilayo Oladeji in her home on August 13.

He confirmed that Shodipe who was standing trial before his escape would now be taken to the correctional centre soon.

The CP said, “Upon interrogation, he explained that he managed to escape from custody when an Inspector attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mokola gave him the permission to take his bath within the premises of the station.

“He also confessed that on August 13 at about 2:30 pm, he attacked one Mrs Funmilayo Oladeji in her house at Onikeke community in Akinyele.

“He stated that he inflicted machete injury on the woman’s head and left her in the pool of her blood.”