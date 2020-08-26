By Jennifer Okundia

Award winning Nollywood actress, screenwriter and movie producer Ruth Kadiri is excited as her daughter Reign Ezerika is celebrating her first birthday today.

Ruth has over fifty movies to her credit, including Matters Arising, Heart of a Fighter, Ladies Men, Sincerity, First Class and Over the Edge. Her Nollywood debut was in the movie Boys Cot.

In a statement to her daughter, she said : ‘Dear reign,

Watching you grow up has been been many things,

Joyful, impactful, full of laughter and sometimes even stressful, but above all, it’s been the most meaningful part of my life. Happy first birthday @reignezerika I love you beyond words





‘Few hours to my baby’s birthday! Oh, how time flies, the only other thing cuter than loving yourself is loving someone else, unconditionally… this was me few hours before I met my blessing. At this point, anything the nurse was telling me was just annoying me.😂’

Kadiri studied mass communication at the University of Lagos and business administration at Yaba College of Technology. She was born on March 24, 1988, in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

See congratulatory messages from some celebrities below:

ufuomamcdermott wrote:

Happy birthday my gorgeous princess. Aunty has been forming busy 😭😭😭 I have to come see this new chapter. ❤️❤️

iamyvonnejegede

Happy birthday baby Reign

uchejombo

😍my Reign ❤️ happy birthday sweetheart