By Jennifer Okundia

American stand-up comedian, actor, and producer Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish threw a baby shower for their 2nd child together as they await her arrival.

The couple held a “drive-by shower Boho theme” home party for their baby girl, with Eniko looking like she will pop any day soon. Eniko married Kevin in 2016 amid friends and family in attendance.

41 year old Hart started his career after winning several amateur comedy competitions at clubs. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.





‘can’t wait to meet our princess👸🏽

hope you’re ready to join us.. we love you!

#ShoweringBabyK💜✨’ Eniko said on her page.

The lovebirds have a son Kenzo, together. Kevin was formerly married to Torrei who he has other kids with, but the union only lasted from 2003-2011.