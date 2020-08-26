By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Fire has gutted Access Bank on Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Victoria Island area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

It was gathered that the fire arose as a result of a diesel tanker which caught fire within the premises of the bank, as diesel was being offloaded for the generator.





According to the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, it was observed that a fully loaded 33,000 litres diesel tanker registration No. AKD 637 XP and a car stationed beside it, with number AKD 234 FA were completely ravaged by fire.

He said investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the tanker was dispensing fuel for the uses of generators in the bank premises and it inadvertently caught fire.

“A combined intervention of the emergency responders (LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, LASG fire, UBA Fire Service and Federal fire) are able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further the building in the premises.

“No loss of life recorded , damping down on going,” he said.