Fire at Access Bank

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Fire has gutted Access Bank on Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Victoria Island area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

It was gathered that the fire arose as a result of a diesel tanker which caught fire within the premises of the bank, as diesel was being offloaded for the generator.

Burnt tanker as fire guts Access Bank


According to the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, it was observed that a fully loaded 33,000 litres diesel tanker registration No. AKD 637 XP and a car stationed beside it, with number AKD 234 FA were completely ravaged by fire.

Emergency workers put out the fire

He said investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the tanker was dispensing fuel for the uses of generators in the bank premises and it inadvertently caught fire.

“A combined intervention of the emergency responders (LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, LASG fire, UBA Fire Service and Federal fire) are able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further the building in the premises.

Fire at Access Bank

“No loss of life recorded , damping down on going,” he said.

Access Bank on fire

 