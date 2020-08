By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sworn-in newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and other Government Officials.

The President held the swearing-in during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

The appointees are Akinlade Oluwatoyin (North Central), Alkali Nura (North West), Anyanwutaku Ifeoma (South East), Ardo Kumo (North East), Belgore Muhammad Lamido (North Central), Ekpa Akpabio (South South), and Hussaini Babangida (North West).





Others are Mahmuda Mamman (North East), Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka (South East), Mohammed Aliyu Ganda (North West), Tarfa Yerima Peter (North East) and Udoh Monilola Omokunmi (South West).

Their states of origin are Kogi, Kano, Anambra, Gombe, Kwara, Cross River, Jigawa, Yobe, Abia, Sokoto, Adamawa and Oyo.