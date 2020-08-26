Buhari presides over FEC meeting in Abuja

Buhari presides over FEC meeting in Abuja

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting in Abuja.

Ahead of the meeting, Buhari sworn-in newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and other Government Officials.

Newly sworn=in Permanent Secretaries at the meeting

Members of the Federal Executive Council discussing at the meeting

