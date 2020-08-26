By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting in Abuja.
Ahead of the meeting, Buhari sworn-in newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and other Government Officials.
