By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been appointed as Chairman of the campaign committee for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State by the National Central Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 145-member list, released by the PDP on Tuesday, has Bello Matawallen Maradaun as Deputy Chairman and Abdullahi Maibasira is the secretary.

Members of the committee include serving and past governors, serving and past members of the National Assembly as well as ambassadors.





Also listed are former Ondo Deputy Governor, Omolade Oluwateru; former governorship aspirants, Eddy Olafeso and Boluwaji Kunlere; as well as immediate past chairman of the PDP in Ondo state, Clement Faboyede.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the committee will be inaugurated on Friday at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Eyitayo Jegede, a former attorney-general in Ondo State, is the candidate of the party for the election.

He is running for the office for the second time, having been runner up to Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2016 election.

Mr Jegede still has Mr Akeredolu and his deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, to contend with in the coming polls.