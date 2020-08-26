By Ayodeji Alabi

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday pleaded with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to shun violence during the forthcoming governorship election.

Akeredolu gave the advice during the inauguration of the Akeredolu/ Aiyedatiwa Governorship Campaign Committees saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the victory of APC in the election.

14 different committees were inaugurated for the re-election bid of the governor.





The governor explained that there was no reason to display any act which violated the rights of any citizen.

“We will not go out to encourage violence, but the police are charged with the responsibility of keeping the peace.

“I plead with us all, we must not start any violence. If there is a problem, we call the police,” he said.

He further urged members of the committees to reach out to the electorate at the grassroots, saying much work was in the hinterland.

The governor also advised members of the party to win their respective wards as only then would they be recognised.

Dignitaries at the event included APC governorship aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke, and Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, a former deputy governor of Ondo State among others.

NAN