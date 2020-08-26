By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian movie star and film producer Azubuike Michael Egwu professionally known as Zubby Michael took to social media to disclose his latest move with his personal assistant.

The 35 year old Anambra State native, stated that he recently gave his PA a piece of land and shared photos including papers sealing the deal on Instagram.

Zubby is popular for his role in movies like Three Windows, Royal Storm and Professional Lady. His debut film was in the movie Missing Rib.





‘Just gave my PA a plot of land @syratouchmetu enjoy #ZM #A1 #SA #doings nawedeyhere #blessup’ he wrote.