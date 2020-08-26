By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress and new mum, Halima Abubakar, has made an unsubstantiated statement on issues relating to men which sparked a debate on social media.

According to the actress with her controversial post on her Instagram page said men who jump from one woman to another are likely gay.

Abubakar who appeared to be reflecting on factors that fuel promiscuity among men, linked the act to homosexuality but failed to provide any evidence to back her claim.

She also did not provide the context within which the post was made.

She wrote, “Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another. Some times what they really want is another man. Don’t Hurt your self. Dust your self and move on. The world is deep okay so all the girls are bad? Nah bro. It is you. Be your self man.”