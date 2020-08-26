Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has donated an operational vehicle to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for maximum security of the Ibadan Airport.

The Special Adviser on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, presented the vehicle to the management of FAAN on behalf of the governor at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

He said that the present administration in the state placed a premium on the security of lives and property of all the residents and organisations in the state.

Owoseni said that the presentation of the vehicle was a gesture by the present administration to support the FAAN management in its bid to make the airport conducive for its passengers.





Mrs Tega Ayenuro, the Ibadan Airport Manager, who received the vehicle, appreciated the state government for the donation, noting that the gesture would enhance the security at the airport and its environs.

Ayenuro said that Makinde had been supporting FAAN since he assumed office as governor of the state.

“On behalf of the Ibadan airport management, we are very grateful to the governor for this donation to enhance security in the airport and the community around the airport,” she said.

NAN