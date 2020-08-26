By Jennifer Okundia

Business woman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to her timeline to share photos of her two lovely daughters North and Chicago West.

The duo were sitting on a rail, with North showing her younger sister how to pose for pictures. Falling off the rail eventually was the end result of their photo shoot.

In a message, Kim wrote : My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail. Swipe to the right to see how it ended 🤣🤠🥰





Kardashian became prominent after a 2002 sex tape, with her former boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007. She is married to U.S. rapper Kanye West, and they have 4 kids together.