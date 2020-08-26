By Adaeze Iroha, NAN

A Lagos pastor, Nduka Anyanwu, 48, has pleaded guilty of defiling and impregnating two sisters before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The pastor was faving two-count charge of defilement. The Chief Magistrate Mrs A. Adedayo, has ordered his remand in custody and adjourned the case to 15 September for facts and sentencing.

ASP Roman Unuigbe, Police Prosecutor had told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in June, at Oshodi area of Lagos.





He said that the defendant, who is a Pastor, had slept with the two sisters, aged 17 and 13, respectively, (names withheld), on several occasions and impregnated them.

According to him, the defendant had allegedly defiled the sisters at the church complex, under the pretext of holding prayer sessions with them.

Unuigbe added that the offences contravene Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 137 stipulates life imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a minor.