By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria’s COVID-19 caseload slumped again on Tuesday for the second time in a week to give the nation hope of flattening the curve.

On Tuesday, the nation recorded 252 new cases, much lower than the 321 cases reported on Monday, 332 cases on Sunday, and 340 cases on Saturday.

The 252 new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases to 52,800, according to the NCDC via its Twitter handle.





“On the 25th of August 2020, 252 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 52800 cases have been confirmed, 39964 cases have been discharged and 1007 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 252 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (50), Enugu (35), Rivers (27), Lagos (26), FCT (18), Kaduna (18), Ekiti (10), Kano (10), Taraba (9), Anambra (8), Edo (8), Oyo (8), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Abia (5), Bayelsa (5), Ebonyi (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Plateau-50

Enugu-35

Rivers-27

Lagos-26

FCT-18

Kaduna-18

Ekiti-10

Kano-10

Taraba-9

Anambra-8

Edo-8

Oyo-8

Delta-7

Ogun-6

Abia-5

Bayelsa-5

Ebonyi-1

Osun-1

