By Taiwo Okanlawon

After receiving backlash for verbally assaulting a journalist, the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has withdrawn has apologised for using the word “stupid” on a Daily Trust correspondent.

The ex-minister in a viral video that got leaked on Tuesday was seen attacking the journalist and calling him stupid for asking the ex-minister if his tour was being sponsored by any politician or political group.

Fani-Kayode came under heavy criticism following the encounter, with the Nigerian Union of Journalists condemning his action.





However, the former minister after meeting with his advisors has apologised for calling the journalist stupid.

He wrote on his Twitter on Wednesday, “I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar.

“I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.”

“I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof.

“I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years I have defended and worked with journalists and fought for the right of freedom of expression.

“I am also very close to many in that profession. I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honorable and noble within its ranks.”

” I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to another state today!,” he added.

