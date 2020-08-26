EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has resigned after flouting Irish coronavirus restriction measures, according to his head of cabinet, Peter Power.

Hogan had been under fire for having attended a dinner in his home country of Ireland last week that contravened the nation’s coronavirus rules.

The pressure increased earlier Wednesday when even Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he had offered “changing narratives” around his movements.

In Brussels, the European Commission had also been analysing whether Hogan should resign after days of calls from Irish politicians for him to step down.





dpa/NAN