By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested 15 suspects in Lekki, Lagos perceived to be internet fraudsters.

This was made known by the anti graft’s Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale in a statement. The statement said that the suspects were arrested at Ayo Babatunde Crescent and James Adejumo areas of Lekki.

The 15 suspects are believed to be members of Organized Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network, OCCSN. Upon arrest, the suspects tried to destroy evidence by flushing their mobile devices into the toilet, burning some and throwing their laptops into a nearby bush and lagoon, the statement revealed.





The suspects are Sunday Okpe, Taiwo Adelagun, Obarakyo Tega, Fasuyi Oladapo, Mark Adedeji Kuju, Adelakun Kehinde Adewunmi, Temitope Gabriel Onore, Christopher Blessed, Aniche Ezenwa Francis, Abiodun Godspower Odion, Abiodun ThankGod Omoh, Raji Ayo Sheriff, Adeogun Babatunde, Olusesi Razaq Demola and Kole Adetoyinbo.