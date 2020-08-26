By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Leicester City defender, Ben Chilwell has on Wednesday signed a five-year deal worth an excess of £50million with English Premier League club, Chelsea.

The English international confirmed this via his official Twitter page.

At Chelsea, the 23-year-old is to play as a left-back and move to Stamford Bridge.





Chilwell said: ”I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season.

”I can’t wait to get started an hopefully it wouldn’t be long before we are playing in front of Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge”.

Chelsea’s director, Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League, and International level, despite his young age.

‘We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours.