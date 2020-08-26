Big Brother Naija evicted housemate, Jayne Augoye Praise has identified housemate Brighto as the most strategic housemate and likely to win the grand prize.

Praise who was evicted on Sunday told Ebuka in his post-eviction interview, that Brighto has the best strategy.

Praise said Brighto is difficult to figure out as he changes his behavior daily. He noted that Brighto was pretending.

”I think the person with a strategy is Brighto. I kept on saying I haven’t figured out who he is. I think I have figured out everyone in the house but Brighto is different.





”I fear for my friend, Dorathy because she likes him. I don’t know what is going on between Brighto and Wathoni but where I figured out something had gone down between them was when she sent a secret message to him during one of our conversations.

”I think Brighto is pretending and I think his strategy is working for him. I only started figuring him out when you asked that question on Sunday.”