The 6th housemate to be evicted from Big Brother Naija house Jayne Augoye Praise has debunked the rumour that his wife is over 60 years ago.

According to the Ex housemate, his wife and mother of his child is 42.

The 28-year-old made in an interview with Cool FM on Tuesday.

“My girl is older than me, like way older than me. But then, we respect each other the same way. I don’t feel the age is even a problem with us. She is 42 years old actually,” he said.





He also disclosed that one of the housemates Neo offended him by nominating him out of the show, adding that he did not nominate Neo when he was up for eviction.

Last week, a housemate Brighto had alleged that Praise’s wife is close to 60, claiming that Praise married her because of money.