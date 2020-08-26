By Taiwo Okanlawon

Music executive, entertainer, and politician Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W recently revealed the reason behind his silence lately.

Banky W made this known on Tuesday, August 25, in response to an invitation to speak at a virtual conference made to him by a Twitter user, @BWLawal.

The EME boss tweeted, “On a small break at the moment from zooms/conferences/shows etc until I finish the album Bro. But afterwards, sure!”

He also revealed the new album is half way done which means it could be ready by late September.

Since the ease of the lockdown, Nigerian artistes have been dropping great and quality contents with the likes of Burna Boy, FireBoy DML, Adekunle Gold and DJ Cuppy coming to mind.