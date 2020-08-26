By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked reports that two people were killed in Abule Egba on Wednesday in a clash between task force and commercial bus drivers.

The police said five people have been arrested in connection with the clash, while four commercial buses have been impounded.

There was tension in Abule Egba this morning as thugs with dangerous weapons attack task force officials following alleged report that two people have been killed by the police.





Passers-by ran helter and skelter as thugs wielding dangerous weapons, such as broken bottles and others took control, chanting, ‘no more task force.”

But Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana told PM NEWS that nobody was killed, saying that five people had been arrested in connection with the incident, while four commercial buses had also been impounded.

He said what happened was that the task force were in the area to enforce illegality by commercial bus drivers who were plying one-way.

Elkana explained that on sighting the task force, some of them drove dangerously to escape and that in the process, a bus conductor, who was hanging on the door fell after the door detached from the bus, adding that the driver of the bus ran away when the conductor fell.

The PPRO said the conductor was taken to the hospital by the task force and that he is still alive and responding to treatment.

According to him, some of the bus drivers mobilised thugs, telling them that the task force had killed their members.

He said some of the task force members were injured by the hoodlums and that the situation had been brought under control.