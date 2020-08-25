By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Edo born actress, Yvonne Jegede on the occasion of her birthday has taken to Instagram to share a picture of herself as a strong woman.

Clocking 37, the actress shared a picture of herself squatting holding an African-like spear, dressed in a female warrior attire and fiercely looking.

The caption to Jegede’s post explains that life has made her become a strong woman, a hard nut to crack and constant trials she continues to face would only make her stronger and eventually a winner.





“I celebrate the strong woman I have become. I am a damn hard nut to crack, life has shaped me and the more I absorb the lemonade I have made from the lemons life has thrown at me, the more I want to smell the roses.

Concluding her caption, Jegede wrote “Una see this life, I go live am and I go live am well.