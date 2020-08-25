By Taiwo Okanlawon

Eyo Charles, the DailyTrust correspondent who had a bitter encounter with a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in Calabar, Cross River State, at a press conference has narrated his own side of the story.

The ex-minister abruptly left the conference after verbally assaulting the reporter, calling him stupid for asking the ex-minister if his tour was being sponsored by any politician or political group.

“What type of stupid question is that? What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to?” Mr Fani-Kayode has angrily told the reporter.





However, the journalist said he was disorganised from the encounter, which was why he apologised to Mr Fani-Kayode.

Mr Charles explained that he was “more disorganised” when he heard other reporters told him right there that he should not have asked the question.

He said he did not expect the former minister to “suddenly jumped” at him.

“The question was sir, you said you have gone round six or seven states to inspect projects undertaken by those governors, and now you are here in Cross River state, rounding off your one-week visit to Governor Ayade. Who is bankrolling you?” Mr Charles said.

Mr Charles said after the incident a “security aide” to the former minister walked up to him and began interrogating him. He said he had to hurriedly leave the hotel premises.

The former minister, the reporter said, later called his editor in Daily Trust and demanded his sack.

The reporter said he regretted apologising to Mr Fani-Kayode over the incident.

“I am 53, he is not much older than me. I am not a child, I am an adult and I have children,” he said.