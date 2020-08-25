By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Industrial Court presided over by Justice J.J Essien, on Tuesday struck out two suits challenging the “purported” removal of the University of Lagos’ former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe.

The process came after two suits filed regarding all the controversies around the school were officially withdrawn.

One of the suits was filed by Prof. Ogundipe challenging his removal by the University’s governing council under the chairmanship of the now-suspended Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN).





The other suit was filed by the senate of the University where they challenged Ogundipe’s removal and his replacement with Prof. Theophilus Soyombo by the governing council.

Messrs Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) filed for the withdrawal of Ogundipe’s suit while Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) application was for the suit filed by the university’s senate is withdrawn.

Both suits faced no objection by Mr Tola Oshobi (SAN) who represented Babalakin in both cases as Justice Essien struck out both suits after application for their withdrawal.

The Justice urged that the school authorities resolve ongoing controversies around the university saying that the ongoing dispute is not good for the image of the University.

Revealing he was a professor of law before becoming a judge, he asked that those at the centre stage of the controversy let peace reign.

He expressed gladness in the choice of parties to withdraw the suit and saving him from making any pronouncement.

However, he said once being a Dean of Faculty and member of a University Senate, he would have determined the case properly and settled the controversy because the matter came to the right place.