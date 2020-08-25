Uganda closed its police national headquarters on Monday after a senior police officer tested positive for coronavirus.

The headquarters building will be closed for three days to allow fumigation and testing of personnel, police spokesperson Fred Enanga told reporters in Kampala.

The announcement came one day after the senior officer, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye tested positive for the virus on Sunday.





Kasingye announced his status on social media.

Enanga said that since the outbreak in the country on March 21, the police force has been carrying out random testing of its officers.

“We are going to call for more random testing exercises because our officers are actively involved in the daily interaction with members of the public,” he said.

The health ministry has warned of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country mainly due to local transmissions.