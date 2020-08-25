Caretaker of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has inaugurated Senator Matthew T. Mbu as the new acting Chairman of the Cross River State chapter of the party.

Governor Mai Mala Buni who conducted the inauguration ceremony at the Party’s National Secretariat, was joined by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Convention Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe and Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba.

Buni urged Mbu to be guided by the new, cordial and peaceful outlook of the state chapter, while in office.

He also urged him to carry along all supporters, members and stakeholders in the state.





Governor Buni also stated that the immediate task before the new acting chairman is to further unify party members in the state to strengthen the party’s chances for victory ahead of the forthcoming legislative by-elections in the state.

Secretary of the Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe had met with Cross River State APC stakeholders over the factional and long-standing political disputes in the state.

Following the reconciliation achieved at the meeting, Senator Matthew T. Mbu was unanimously mandated to assume the office of the Cross River State Chairman of the Party.