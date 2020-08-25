By Kazeem Ugbodaga, with Agency Report

Scores of Boko Haram terrorists have died after Nigeria’s military airstrikes hit their hideout in Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The attack was carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole.

According to Major General John Eneche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the airstrikes were carried out on 16 August which led to the death of scores of terrorists in their hideouts at Tumbuma Baba and Boboshe.





Eneche stated that the airstrikes were carried out on the first day of missions of a new subsidiary Operation codenamed “HAIL STORM”.

He said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets dispatched by the ATF to attack the location scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing several of the terrorists and destroying their structures.

Eneche added that several terrorists were similarly neutralized and some of their dwellings destroyed at Boboshe, a village along the river line on the Eastern part of the Sambisa Forest, as the NAF jets took turned in engaging the location.

He said the nation’s Armed Forces, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, would sustain its efforts to rid the North East of all terrorists and other criminal elements.