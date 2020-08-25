By Michael Adeshina

Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his government’s promise to deliver more accessible and affordable homes to Lagosians.

The State Commissioner for Housing Mr, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, stated this while inspecting the 1,188 housing units at Sangotedo.

He confirmed that Phase 1 of the Sangotedo housing units with 774 homes will be delivered before the end of 2020.

He advised Lagosians to shun rumours that influential people are needed to benefit from Lagos Housing Schemes.





Fatai assured that “all you need to do is to approach the Lagos mortgage board.”