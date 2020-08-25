By Taiwo Okanlawon

South Africa based Nigerian house music artiste, Opeyemi Adigboluja also known as Saddamopiee has dropped a new single titled “Okere”.

This new song is coming following the success of his last banger “Sin Party” with Dj Buckz.

The new single is produced by Femi Large and its visuals was directed by Kacube Creatives.





“Okere” a song that reminds everyone going through hardship at the moment that there is still a great light at the end of every tunnel in as much as you are still alive.

“Okere” is a Yoruba word for (Its Nothing) which means no matter what you’re going through, Its nothing out of God’s favours.

Okers was Shot in Hillbrow, Johannesburg South Africa, an inner-city high population and unemployment slum; as a gesture to give up to the ghetto people.

Download on AudioMack.