Lionel Messi has formally informed Barcelona he intends to leave the club this summer, bringing to an end a glorious 19 year-career.

Reports said the Barcelona’s talisman made his intention known to the club by fax, just says after the club hired Dutch gaffer Ronald Koeman to remake the first team.

TYC Sports reported that Messi referred the Barcelona board about a clause in his contract which allows him to depart for free at the end of each season, instead of triggering the £632m buy-out clause.

Against suggestions that the exit clause expired in May, Messi’s lawyers believe the expiration date can be shifted, because the coronavirus extended the season till August.





The argument is that the football season did not end in Europe until last Sunday, when the final of the UEFA Champions League was played between PSG and Bayern Munich.

Some Spanish news outlets said the Club has confirmed Messi’s plan to leave.

The club confirmed this to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

But it also said it would seek legal advice on the clause that Messi has relied upon to leave the club.

Messi, 33, had spent almost all his football years in Barcelona.

If he leaves Barcelona, clubs such as Manchester City and PSG may likely hire him.