By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has once again lent his voice to activities of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He warned the party in Abia State on their choice of governorship candidate in 2023, saying before they can succeed there, they have to choose a former APGA member who decamped to APC (Alex Otti).

“If APC makes use of Alex Otti, he will deliver for APC, he is the only one that can stand in APC come 2023,” the primate said.





In the same light, the cleric warned the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu contesting for re-election in the state.

