By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has reacted to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The RCCG head joined the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) in their position and rejected the bill too.

This was made known by RCCG’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi who explained that Adeboye’s opinion on the issue is not always different from whatever the umbrella bodies of Christians decide.





According to Olubiyi, Pastor Adeboye was in alignment with the stand of CAN and PFN.

The CAMA 2020 has ignited reactions from several religious stakeholders and non-governmental human rights organisations, who are opposed to its provisions.

Section 839 which empowers the Commission to suspend trustees of an association and appoint interim managers to manage the affairs of the association was largely rejected by religious bodies and NGOs.

The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), last week described CAMA, as satanic.

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the implementation of “the obnoxious and ungodly law until the religious institutions are exempted from it.