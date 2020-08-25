By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that by 2030, Nigeria will take over as the largest producer of Avocado in Africa.

He said this with enthusiasm to Avocado farmers in Nigeria when the Avocado Society of Nigeria (ASN) paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo said Nigeria possesses all qualities required to supplant East African countries in avocado planting after he was conferred with the ASN Grand Patron award.





The former president also explained that avocado is a unique crop and a very lucrative business.

He said the cultivation can be done as business or hobby if one has a plantation or just a few trees in his compound.