By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saád Abubakar III as he attained 64 years of age.

NGF hailed him for his peace initiatives and efforts to address illiteracy in northern Nigeria.

In a press statement from the Chairman of the forum, Governor Simon Lalong issued yesterday in Jos, the group appreciated the Sultan’s efforts at promoting peace and unity in the entire nation.





”We are proud of your advocacy and support towards tackling the challenges of the region as you remain a source of inspiration to the Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF)”, he said.

NAN