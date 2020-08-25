By Abankula

A court in Syros, Greece on Tuesday found Manchester United captain Harry Maguire guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

His arrest and trial followed a brawl in a Mykonos bar in Greece.

He, along with his brother Joe and a close friend were then made to face the prosecutor in Syros.





Although, they were allowed to return to England on Monday, the trial went on regardless.

The bribery charge carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in jail and a fine.

All the accused were found guilty.