By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Federal Government to probe reports of harassment and threat against Daily Trust correspondent by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode had attacked the journalist and threatened him for asking a simple question as to who is bankrolling his inspection of projects in Southeast and South South.

Fani-Kayode replied: “I am saying this on live TV. What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? I will not take any questions from this man.





“What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll? To do what? Who can give me money for anything? Who do you think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher? Please don’t insult me here. I don’t want to take any questions from this man.

“I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to. Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards.

“I have been in politics since 1990. I have been locked up many times by this government. Suffered. I have been persecuted unlike most of the politicians you follow for brown envelope. Don’t ever judge me by that standard. I spend I don’t take and I am not a poor man — I have never been and I will never be.”

Reacting to this development, SERAP said: “We call on Nigerian authorities to probe reports of harassment, intimidation & threats against Daily Trust journalist Eyo Charles by ex-minister of aviation Mr Femi Fani-Kayode and to hold him to account.

“Authorities must ensure the security and safety of Mr Charles. Nigerian authorities have a responsibility to effectively investigate the alleged threats against Mr Charles.

“Any failure to investigate the threats against the journalist will continue to contribute to an environment of fear and self-censorship in the country.”