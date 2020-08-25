Fani-Kayode

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerians have expressed outrage over a leaked video, in which former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, verbally assaulted a journalist working for Daily Trust.

Eyo Charles, the Daily Trust journalist, received a dress down from the usually acidic mouth of the former minister in Calabar.

Fani-Kayode spoke with pressmen after inspecting some ongoing projects by Governor Ben Ayade.

Here are samples of what Nigerians are saying:

