Nigerians have expressed outrage over a leaked video, in which former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, verbally assaulted a journalist working for Daily Trust.

Eyo Charles, the Daily Trust journalist, received a dress down from the usually acidic mouth of the former minister in Calabar.

(watch the video:





Fani-Kayode spoke with pressmen after inspecting some ongoing projects by Governor Ben Ayade.

Here are samples of what Nigerians are saying:

There's a thing about Nigerian politicians. They're quick to denigrate, oppress, intimidate, insult & assault anyone who hold counter opinion as theirs. See Femi Fani Kayode call a Journalist "stupid". Just like Femi Adesina, Muhammadu Buhari & co these politicians don't rate us — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) August 25, 2020

Femi Fani-kayode is no different from the average Nigerian politician, a small man with a big mouth and a short temper. Baby tyrant. https://t.co/XwVMDcWzMD — Baldilocks (@Baldilocks__) August 25, 2020

Full Video: "Who sent you to ask me stupid question like that? Who is bankrolling who?" – Femi Fani Kayode fired at a journalist that asked him a question Cc: Instablog , Muhammadu Buhari and #LayconDorathy. pic.twitter.com/JEp2BgFCCF — Chizara🇳🇬 (@Proud_Zara) August 25, 2020

I think you are the one acting rudely here mr Fani-Kayode, you could have simply answered the question in affirmative. If a foreign journalist had asked same question, would you have used uncouth language like that? NO! Your vituperation gives so much away about your temperament — Tó̩lá Ò̩ṣunnúgà🧢 (@Tola_Osunnuga) August 25, 2020

Me I have one question sha, if Femi Fani-Kayode didn't want to answer questions, why hold a press conference? Abi is it food they share at press conferences ni?

Instablog, Joro, Super Eagles, Adamu Adamu, Lucy and Ozo, Peruzzi #BBNaijia #VOTEDorathy pic.twitter.com/yUIAcLnxxN — Baba Ibeji 🤓 (@Bigjohnydatalk1) August 25, 2020

SERAP Kicks As Fani-Kayode Calls Journalist ‘Very Stupid’ Over Question –

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has been condemned by SERAP for calling a journalist, Charles Eyo ‘very stupid’ after he asked a question in a press conference. The visibly angry Fani-… pic.twitter.com/n0VAWHtAGc — Aledeh News (@AledehLive) August 25, 2020

Na people wey nor know who Femi Fani-Kayode be dey surprise for his actions against DailyTrust journalist.

No matter who you be, at least calm down.

The guy fuck up to even apologise to him😡 pic.twitter.com/P9aMAVymof — Abbey (@WildCatOfLagos) August 25, 2020

