Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie has been named Entertainment Personality of the Year by Anambra based media outlet, Chinyere Magazine.

The 38-year-old actor revealed this on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The movie star dedicated the award to his fans, movie producers, directors, and actors he had worked with.

Yul will be presented with the award on August 28 in Awka, Anambra State.





“Thank you to @chinenye_igwa Chinenye Magazine for this honour. Thank you to my fans, all lovers of Yul Edochie, the Executive Producers, Producers, Directors and Actors I have ever worked with. And to the Government of Anambra State. This is for you all. ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR. It is not a small something,” he wrote.

Other awardees include Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, Senator Dino Melaye among others.