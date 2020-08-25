Busari Omotola ‘Tolagrafik’ Adeyinka is not an everyday guy. He is an artist, graphics designer, content creator, creative thinker, and admirer of pen. He is the Lead Designer at Tolagrafik Studio with a focus on Brand Identity/UI/UX. He is also the convener of Creative Hangout, a community of creatives personnel.

In this interview with Taiwo Okanlawon, he talks about his life as a designer, his success stories, and future projects.

Who is Tolagrafik?

I grew up in a town called Ejioku, via Lalupon and I went to Funmiso Nursery School, I proceeded to St. Anthony Primary School the same in Ejioku. Then, Community Grammar School, Lalupon, in Ibadan. Then, I moved to Osun State Polytechnic, Ire, to study Computer Engineering. I am a Higher National Diploma holder.





I know Graphics designing is very wide, which area do you focus on at Tolagrafik Studio?

Basically, Tolagrafik Studio is not just an ordinary studio. Our core area is in logo designing, but we try as much as possible to explore more on Web Design, Printing, and we do training as well as we do designs. But it is majorly a logo studio, branding to be precise.

Why did you choose this profession and what year did you start?

Thank you for that, let me say I was born to be an artist. Growing up, I loved to draw. I started in Nursery school with pencil work, and when people see me, they are amazed by what I do, so they will tell me to put in more effort when I get to secondary school and I should do art in higher institution. That provided the inspiration for what you see today. My father used to draw as well, so I can say it is more of a bloodline. I try to change the direction of my drawing to focus on branding, logo, brand identity. You cannot do without sketching as a logo designer. I have found a way to relate my art then to what I do now.

I learnt graphics designing in 2007 in Ogbomosho, Oyo. I learnt from my boss, Mr. Idowu Oladipupo, who runs Noble Creativity. I’m grateful that every step made so far is to progression.

How many years did it take you to learn?

To be candid, I put in three months to learn graphics then. And I only learnt one package which was Corel Draw. But I used only a month to complete everything, I didn’t use up to three months. Since then, I have been doing graphics designing.

So graphics as a career started officially for me in 2013 at a media company in Lagos, Red Ark Media. I was a full-time graphics artist. I learnt the other software packages myself, such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, XD for UI and UE.

How does your discipline in school relate to graphic works which is your full-time profession?

Well, you all know, the chances of gaining admission into tertiary institutions keeps going on a low. It becomes difficult and tedious. I had my Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination to study Fine and Applied Arts at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, but I was not given admission. So, I had to change my direction after spending two to three years at home. I decided to apply to a Polytechnic. I filled the form for Architectural Design and then Computer Engineering. I didn’t get Architectural Design and I got Computer Engineering instead. I accepted that. I did some designs while studying Computer Engineering and there were technical drawings as well in the course. That was my journey.

Tell us about your journey as a graphic artist before setting up your own Studio.

After I finished my training as a computer graphics designer in 2007, I gained admission to the Polytechnic in 2008. During the holidays, I worked as a computer operator with some people in Ogbomosho. I worked in three to four places but I cannot remember the names of those places. When I finished my National Diploma, I went for my Industrial Training. I worked in Ikire before moving to Lagos to work in Mushin, also as a computer operator. It was after this that I teamed up with Red Ark Media.

I worked for Red Ark Media between 2013 and 2015 and I resigned thereafter to explore, that was the plan first not to start my own media but to do some freelancing. I have been freelancing for companies at home and abroad. Working with foreigners helps a lot in terms of the exposure, new designs and it helped shape my ideas. It opened my eyes to a lot of opportunities.

Checking your portfolio, you have worked with big brands and foreign clients, yet you are based in a small town in Osun State. Why not Lagos or other metropols?

It’s being God so far, once God is involved in what you are doing. Coming to Iwo does not mean I do not like Lagos or Abuja or Port-Harcourt. I just believe that you can do anything anywhere you are and excel. You only have to trust the process and keep giving your best. Being in Iwo does not mean a lot, thank God for the internet. I have a lot of clients I work with outside Nigeria than in Nigeria. You should not let your environment decide for you. You should decide for your environment. Just start wherever you are.

How profitable is graphic designing now compare to when you started?

Right now, graphics is profitable, even a lot more than before. Although, the competition is always on the rise, it is still a lot more profitable than when we first started.

You made mention of competition, which means one has to be unique to stand out among your peers. What are you doing differently?

For me to be unique, I just have to be really good at what I am doing. Know one thing first, that is the secret. If you know one thing and you are very good at it, definitely, you will excel in it. I focused solely on logos. I ventured into other things but my strength lies in logo designing. In designing generally, the only thing that is technical is logo designing. You cannot just jump into it. To come up a good logo, a unique and excellent one, it takes a lot of process.

What are the challenges in this profession?

The challenges for me, are normal. It is okay to face obstacles generally in life, you just need that ability to face them when they arise. The obstacle that occurs is probably when a client asks that you change the colour of a design, they are the tough moments for me. Still, I have never had any of my work rejected.

Is there a particular project that you can recall, which became a big break for you?

All my projects have been awesome. But I cannot forget a logo I did for free for a client. One thing about me is giving my best in my work whether I am paid or not. I never met the client and I did the work for free. One fateful day, I shared the logo on my Instagram page and someone messaged me and asked for my contact. She put a call through and it was an international call. The rest, as they say is history. That happened in 2017.

Do you have mentors?

Definitely, I have mentors. I’ll mention Bukola Aluko who is a boss, mentor and role model all in one. I have maximum respect for the man.

What is your advice for young guys who also have interests in doing graphics designing?

Like I said earlier, there are new innovations. You can use almost any form of technology to design these days, but this creativity can never be bought. As a beginner in the world of designing, I always tell my students, it is not about the software tools, it is about creativity. Also, you must know one thing first and stay true to the hustle. Don’t jump on the trends. You cannot know everything but if you know one thing first, and stay true to yourself, the rest will come along.

What are the projects you are working on now?

We have a lot of projects in the works. We are currently working on our handmade Adire for unisex wears ‘Adire By Rade. We sell Adire fabrics as well, in a bid to promote our African culture. I have a project to be launched soon called ‘Odo Oori’. It will be an e-commerce platform to make buying and selling seamless. Hub201 media also there. We also have Creative Hangout, an annual event of creatives personnel. We have many projects to push and there is also our academy to train and groom people. A mandatory feature for joining this academy is to have a laptop and a smartphone.