Governor Bello Matawalle has presented gold bars and an assortment of precious stones, products of Zamfara to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presentation was done on Monday night at the State House, Abuja.

Zamfara State has the highest gold deposits in the country.

In addition, the state is also known for eight other minerals which are in commercial quantity.





These are are asbestos, columbite, chronite, iron ore, manganese, marble, lithium and tantalite.

The illegal mining of the minerals has been linked to the wave of killings and banditry in the state.

Photos: Sunday Aghaeze