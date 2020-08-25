By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Coronavirus caseload declined on Monday, raising hope of flattening the curve, but 24 States in the country recorded new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 321 new cases were recorded in the country on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 52,548.

On Saturday, the nation raked in 601 cases, with Lagos churning out 404 of the figures, but the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday said more than half of the infections from Lagos were from those evacuated from foreign countries and were isolated in the State.





On Sunday, the figures plummeted from 601 to 322 and a further drop to 321 on Monday.

Till date, 52,548 cases have been confirmed, 39,257 cases have been discharged and 1,004 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 321 new cases were recorded in 24 states. See figures below:

Lagos-98

FCT-34

Kaduna-30

Nasarawa-25

Benue-21

Plateau-17

Rivers-15

Adamawa-11

Ogun-11

Enugu-9

Edo-8

Delta-7

Ekiti-7

Gombe-5

Ebonyi-4

Bayelsa-3

Kano-3

Ondo-3

Cross River-2

Imo-2

Kebbi-2

Niger-2

Abia-1

Bauchi-1