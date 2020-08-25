A boat driver, Happiness Elebiju has been arraigned by the Lagos State Government over the accident that led to the death of 12 persons on-board a commercial boat at Ilashe in July.

Elebiju was charged with 10 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

He is standing trial before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

The charge against the suspect was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi.





She told the court on Monday that Elebiju caused the accident by overloading the boat.

Adeyemi also told the judge that the state was ready for trial as the two state witnesses were in the court to testify against the defendant.

Elebiju pleaded not guilty to all the 10 counts.

His counsel asked the court for more time to prepare for the trial.

Justice Oyefeso in her ruling ordered that Elebiju be remanded at the correctional centre and adjourned until Thursday for the commencement of the trial.