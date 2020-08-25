By Muaimin Olowoporoku

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has sounded a note of warning to Nigerians to stay away from consuming Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia.

The administration’s Director-General, Professor Moji Adeyeye made this announcement saying the product has been certified harmful for human consumption.

She said that the Centre for Food Safety of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department warned against consuming the pure Tassie organic apple and blackcurrant juice from Australia.





Adeyeye said it was due to the unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice.

The DG pointed out that the concentration of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen, and kidney damage.

Toxic level of these juice also she said would affect the immune system leading to nausea, gastrointestinal disturbance and vomiting.

The NAFDAC boss also made a call to importers, distributors, retailers of these products to stop the importation, distribution and sales of these commodities.

She also urged the public who possess these products to submit them to NAFDAC offices closest to them.