The All Progressives Congress will from tomorrow, begin the screening of candidates for the legislative bye-elections slated for 31 October.

The elections, scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will hold simultaneously in eight states.

These are Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Imo, Lagos, Plateau, Zamfara and Kogi states.

The election in Bayelsa will be for Bayelsa Central Senatorial District and Bayelsa West Senatorial District.





INEC will conduct two bye-elections in Borno House of Assembly, in Nganzai and Bayo state constituencies.

In Cross River, a bye election will hold in Cross River North senatorial district and Obudu state constituency.

Others are: Imo North Senatorial District, Lagos East Senatorial District, Kosofe II State Constituency in Lagos State, Plateau South Senatorial District, Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State and Ibaji State Constituency in Kogi State

The APC deputy publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena gave the Party’s schedule of activities for the legislative by-elections:

*Screening of Aspirants: Wednesday August 26th, 2020 – Thursday August 27th, 2020.

*Publication of Claims and Objections: Friday 28th August, 2020

*Screening Appeal: Tuesday 1st, September, 2020

*Primary Election: Thursday 3rd, September, 2020

*Election Appeal: Saturday 5th, September, 2020

Below are all the screening and appeal panels: