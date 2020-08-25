Some 32 African countries have so far reported less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases amid a major spike of new cases across few African countries.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Addis Ababa.

According to the centre, the number of confirmed cases in Africa surged to 1,187,937 as the death toll from the pandemic rose to 27,779 as at Monday.

It added that eight African countries had reported positive COVID-19 cases ranging from 5,000 to 10,000.





Africa CDC also said 11 countries have so far reported cases within the range of 10,001 to 50,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, three African countries – Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco – reported positive cases ranging within 50,001 to 100,000.

South Africa is the only African country that reported above 100,000 confirmed positive cases so far, which stands at 609,773, according to the Africa CDC.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 13,059, it noted.

According to the Africa CDC, the southern African region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern African and western African regions.

The Africa CDC also reported a growing number of COVID-19 recoveries across the continent, saying 906,691 patients had recovered as on Monday.

Xinhua/NAN