By Abankula

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has joined the league of famous people contracting the coronavirus.

Jamaica’s Nationwide Radio reported today that the retired sprinter took a Covid-19 test a few days ago. The test returned as positive on Sunday.

This was days after a surprise birthday party held for him by friends, that included Manchester City’s winger, Raheem Sterling.





According to the report, Bolt, who just celebrated the arrival of his baby a few days ago, will now proceed into isolation as he recovers from the virus.

Bolt and his management are yet to confirm this story that Nationwide radio called a world exclusive.

If Bolt confirmed the story, it means a clutch of friends that celebrated with him in Kingston will also need to be tested and isolated.

Apart frrom Sterling, other stars who attended the birthday shindig were Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey and cricket legend Chris Gayle.

Jamaica so far has had a total of 1,413 cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths.