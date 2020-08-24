The Senate of the University of Lagos has appointed Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

She was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Development Services.

She is expected to act in the new role until the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Her election followed the suspension of the university’s vice chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and the pro-chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin.





In an announcement last week, President Buhari ordered the two men to recuse themselves from their duties, pending the report of a Visitation Panel that he sent to the school.

Babalakin and Ogundipe had been at loggerheads, climaxing in Ogundipe’s sack by the Babalakin-led Governing Council on 11 August.

ASUU, the UNILAG Senate and the Alumni Association, ruled Babalakin out of order, as his council did not follow the laid down rules.

President Buhari as the Varsity’s visitor waded in with the 7-man panel, headed by Professor Tukur Sa’ad.

The members will be inaugurated by Education minister Adamu Adamu in Abuja today.