U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were on Monday officially nominated for a second term at the Republican National Convention, during a scaled down roll call vote in Charlotte, North Carolina.

States were limited to six delegates at the Charlotte Convention Center, 336 total for the live roll call, unlike the Democratic National Convention where the roll call was done virtually.

Vice President Mike Pence made brief comments at the convention.

The roll call is usually held on Tuesday but was moved up by the party’s updated schedule.





The event, scheduled to run through Thursday, will be largely virtual. Some small, official business will still take place in Charlotte, N.C.

After some last-minute wrangling to attempt to move the convention to Jacksonville, Fla., the GOP settled on keeping Charlotte as its base, but severely limiting the number of in-person events that take place there.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned in June it was likely that safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 wouldn’t be lifted in time for Republicans to hold their full program of events with thousands of supporters, delegates and elected officials in attendance.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Spectrum Center, the in-person events, including Monday’s roll call of delegates, took place at the Charlotte Convention Center. Most other events will be virtual, including Trump’s acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.–UPI