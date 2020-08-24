Number one African bad girl and Nigerian recording artiste Tiwa Savage, joins forces with English singer and songwriter Sam Smith on a new song dubbed ‘Temptation.’

‘Temptation’ will be dropping by 4pm today as revealed by Tiwa on her timeline, after sharing a snippet of the collaborative effort…

Good morning, hope you good cause I’m feeling great 🥰 #Temptation with Sam Smith in just a few hours 🙌🏽👊🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) August 24, 2020

28 year old Smith recently featured Nigeria’s African Giant and singer Burna Boy on his song ‘My Oasis’. He rose to prominence in October 2012 after being featured on Disclosure’s breakthrough single “Latch.”





Savage in May 2019, announced she signed a record deal with Universal Music Group and exit from Mavin Records.